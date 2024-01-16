Jeremy Allen White just finished playing a wrestler on the big screen in The Iron Claw — and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of entering the ring in real life.

After the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, White, 32, told reporters that he might consider a WWE appearance if the conditions were right, per Deadline. “I don’t know. I would need so much warning if that’s something they would want me to do,” he said.

White went on to note that he would be less hesitant if his Iron Claw costars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson joined him in the ring. “I’d be so excited to, but only if Zac and Harris were there with me and if I had time to prepare,” he explained.

White took home his first Emmy on Monday, January 15, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on The Bear. “I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all,” White told the crowd at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creator] Christopher Storer and [executive producer] Joanna Calo.”

The Hulu series won big at the awards show on Monday, with White’s costars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning trophies for their performances and Storer, 43, prevailing in the writing and directing categories. The show also won Outstanding Comedy Series over fellow nominees Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Wednesday.

The Bear previously cleaned up at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, taking home Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for its second season. White and Edebiri, 28, both won for their performances. (Moss-Bachrach, 46, was nominated but lost to Matthew Macfadyen for Succession.)

While The Bear begins production on season 3, White fans can catch him on the big screen in The Iron Claw, in which he plays a member of the Von Erich wrestling family. White stars as Kerry Von Erich, while Efron, 36, and Dickinson, 27, play Kevin Von Erich and David Von Erich, respectively.

Last month, White joked that Efron’s body transformation for the role was “annoying,” as it was difficult to replicate. “I had been training for months, lifting, doing this and doing that and eating more and I showed up and I saw him and I’m like, ‘What is this even for? Why do I even try?’” the Shameless alum told Variety.

White went on to note that Efron was the “captain of the ship” during filming. “He was a great motivator with his preparation physically, all the preparation he did emotionally and mentally,” he added. “I look up to that guy.”