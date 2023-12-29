Jeremy Renner is ringing in the new year with the release of his Life and Titanium album, which was inspired by his harrowing snowplow accident.

Renner, 52, took to Instagram on Friday, December 29, to tease the first song off the record.

“I know that I’m complicated / I don’t have a lot to say,” Renner sings, accompanying home video footage with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava. “Maybe I’m uncomfortable / Little unpredictable sometimes. For whatever it’s worth, I know that it hurts / You are the ocean and I am the Earth.”

Renner noted that the record will come out on New Year’s Day after announcing in October that he was working on new music.

Related: Jeremy Renner's Sweetest Photos With Daughter Ava His top priority. Jeremy Renner calls daughter Ava, born in March 2013, his “No. 1,” and he loves to share sweet photos of his little girl. “Thank you Ava for the BEST day of my life and EVERYDAY since then,” the Hurt Locker star wrote via Instagram on Father’s Day in June 2022 alongside a […]

“A collection of music we wrote about different milestones in my journey of recovery since Jan 1st this year,” Renner wrote via Instagram at the time. “Love and Titanium has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

In January, Renner was hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” after a snowplow accident. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, including 30 broken bones.

“I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car,” Renner told Diane Sawyer during an April interview, recalling the incident. “But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.”

The Oscar nominee was afraid that the snowmobile would roll back and crush his nephew, Alex. When Renner attempted to disengage the vehicle, he accidentally got run over.

Related: Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident A scary start to the year. Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after sustaining injuries while plowing snow in Nevada. The Mayor of Kingstown star, 51, was airlifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, January 1, after “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” while driving a snowplow. According to the Washoe County […]

“I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like,” he added at the time. “It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it’s everything. It’s like if your soul could have pain.”

Following his months-long recovery, Renner returned to the red carpet for the first time in April. He was all smiles with Ava, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, at the premiere of his Disney+ docuseries, Rennervations.