



Meeting the family! Jenni “JWoww” Farley finally introduces boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the Thursday, October 3, episode, and it doesn’t take long for her roommates to start making fun of “24,” as they call him, referring to his age.

“My roommates are already being d–kheads. I apologize,” JWoww, 33, says to Zack in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode.

After meeting the group, it doesn’t take long for the jokes to begin.

“When I meet 24, he reminds me of Mr. Incredible,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says in his confessional. “Like, the old school Batman with the no neck.”

Before the roommates can even start talking, JWoww is laughing and blushing. “I become, like, a little giddy school girl because I have a boyfriend but I feel f–king old trying to say ‘boyfriend,’ though,” she reveals in an interview.

Vinny Guadagnino then brings up how crazy it is that the couple have known each other for such a long time.

“Yeah, you were at her wedding,” Angelina Pivarnick says. After an awkward laugh, Zack replies, “Let’s just put that s–t there.”

From there, things only go downhill. “Did you used to babysit him, Jenni?” Ronnie, 33, asks, before calling his roommate a “cradle robber.”

Then, after he briefly talks about being a wrestler, Vinny asks Zack if he’s ever put JWoww in any wrestling moves. “What have you said about that?” Zack asks JWoww. She replies, “Nothing, I said that we have a lot of sex, that’s it.”

The cast then shares with Zack that before him, JWoww hadn’t had sex in a long time. “You brought out the freak in her that’s been dormant for many years,” Vinny says. Angelina adds, “Cobwebs are down there. … She needed your WD-40, and she’s gotten that, boy. She needed you to un-rust her, and you’ve done that.”

Earlier this season, JWoww opened up about her romantic life with Zack. “I can’t stop having sex,” she said on the September 19 episode. “[You know] when you’ve ever dated someone, when you’re so, like, infatuated and attracted to them, you just chill with them, like, all day?”

JWoww went public with her romance with the athlete in April, seven months after filing for divorce from Roger Mathews; the exes share 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

