Chapter closing! Jesse Metcalfe is leaving Chesapeake Shores after five seasons on the Hallmark Channel drama, Us Weekly can confirm.

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series Chesapeake Shores is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show,” the Hallmark Channel told Us in a statement on Wednesday, March 31. “His character’s storyline will wrap up early in season five.”

The network added that Metcalfe, 42, is a “valued member of the Crown Media family” and its relationship with the actor isn’t ending completely.

The Desperate Housewives alum is currently the lead character, Jeff Jackson, on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, which has a new film premiering on Sunday, May 16.

“We look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel,” the statement continued. “In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the [Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries] series.”

The John Tucker Must Die star has been part of the Chesapeake Shores cast since its 2016 pilot episode. He exclusively told Us in October 2020 that he has a fondness for his character, Trace, revealing he is most like the contractor in real life.

“I tailor-made that role for me,” Metcalfe said on Us’ “Watch With Us” podcast at the time. “I mean, the series is based on a series of books, where the character is an architect. So, I was given the liberty to completely change the character and kind of make [him] just, like, [me].”

The A Country Wedding actor noted that he “loves architecture” and interiors, which is a similar passion for Trace, who fixes up his beach shack during the pilot episode after leaving Nashville for Chesapeake Shores. Metcalfe also plays guitar and sings, which are characteristics his TV persona shares.

“Hallmark has been so amazing to me. They’ve just been so supportive and collaborative, and I’ve never really had that with any other network,” the actor told Us last year of his experience on the series. “They treat their talent incredibly well. So, I love working with them and for them. I’m definitely pretty picky with what I do on the network now. And I’m thankful I have the liberty to do that.”

Chesapeake Shores returns for season 5 this summer on Hallmark Channel.