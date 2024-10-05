Jesse Metcalfe is just like Us, waiting with bated breath for more details about the forthcoming John Tucker Must Die sequel.

“I’ve recently inquired about an update and I honestly don’t believe there are [any],” Metcalfe, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Friday, October 4, premiere of Hold Your Breath in Los Angeles. “People are still talking about it. I’d love to help push it forward, but I don’t really know how to do that.”

Metcalfe played the titular role in the 2006 teen rom-com, in which Heather (Ashanti), Beth (Sophia Bush), Carrie (Arielle Kebbel) and Kate (Brittany Snow) plot revenge on the former three’s two-timing ex, John. News broke in March that Kebbel, 39, was workshopping a script.

While further details about a sequel script have not been revealed, fans have theorized that Metcalfe’s John could be a girl dad in the new iteration.

“Honestly, I’m not that well-versed in actors in that age range, so I’d have to do some research on that and get back to you,” Metcalfe said on Friday, declining to fancast the role. “But it’s a fun opportunity to work with a talented, young, up-and-coming actress, that’s for sure.”

Until more news is shared, Metcalfe can focus on his fond memories of the OG set.

“I really liked all of the ladies that I worked with. I really did,” he gushed. “I thought they were all great and unique in their own ways. I guess the one common denominator for all of them is that they’re all very intelligent.”

While John Tucker Must Die will remain a cult classic to Us, some younger generations still haven’t discovered the project. A sequel, Metcalfe hopes, would provide that chance.

“Green-lighting a sequel would be a benefit,” he joked. “But, I mean, it’s always nice to hear that people love the movie, especially considering that it was critically panned when it came out.”

Metcalfe added, “It has like a 24% or 28% [rating]. I don’t even know if it’s that high [of a] Rotten Tomato score. People really seem to love a movie that has a pretty low Rotten Tomato score, I guess.”

Metcalfe is not the only John Tucker star waiting for sequel details.

“Penn [Badgley], I don’t know if you’ve had a call, but I’ve gotten no call,” Snow, 38, said on a July episode of his “Podcrushed” podcast.

Badgley, 37, concurred with Snow, who played his John Tucker love interest.

“Yeah, I’ve had no call, no,” Badgley quipped. “I mean, it’s maybe possible the superposition quantum physics, like, everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I can’t actually say with certainty. … I’ve got the smallest role in the movie, I don’t know if I would belong in it anyway. Never have I even thought of that as a potential thing, but I guess if there was a script, I would read it.”

Badgley played Scott Tucker, who was referred to as the “Other Tucker” as John’s younger brother.

With reporting by Mariel Turner