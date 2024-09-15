Jesse Palmer Analyzes Love Life of Football Fan on Broadcast

Jesse Palmer is bringing his expertise on analyzing love lives to the football field.

While the Florida Gators took on Texas A&M on Saturday, September 14, the ESPN commentator, 45, took note of one fan in attendance.

“He’s got a mustache, you can’t see it now, but he’s whipping his hand with his shirt,” Palmer said during the broadcast. “I’m going to make a bold prediction. I’m going to say that guy is in the friend zone.”

As Palmer made his guess, the camera zoomed in on the Gators spectator who was sporting a blue and orange striped pair of overalls. The fan paced back and forth while standing from his seat and turning around to face a group of girls behind him.

“Years of the relationship and dating … I see it up close and personal in my other job,” Palmer continued, referring to his other well-known gig as host of The Bachelor franchise. “I’m going to say he’s a good listener.”

The camera panned back to the game before finding the fan again, who was seen facing toward the girls again. Palmer clarified that he thinks the fan is a “great guy,” noting that he “didn’t say he’s a bad guy.”

Jesse Palmer did NOT need to eviscerate this man on live TV

pic.twitter.com/5bUhHpKXua — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2024

“I’m just saying I don’t think he’s dating anybody in the shot now,” Palmer noted.

Palmer’s colorful commentary was quick to go viral on the internet with users weighing in on his assessment of the interaction.

“Scorched with the friend zone commentary,” one user wrote, while another added, “Cameraman need an award.” ABC executive Robert Mills reposted the clip on X.

Palmer previously played for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the early 2000s before becoming the season 5 lead of The Bachelor in 2004. He ended the show deciding not to propose to Jessica Bowlin, and the pair dated for a few months before parting ways.

Palmer returned to the franchise years later when he was announced as the host of Clayton Echard’s season 26 The Bachelor after ABC cut ties with Chris Harrison. Palmer has since helmed additional seasons of the franchise — including Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette, which came to an end earlier this month.

After Jenn, 26, announced during the live After the Final Rose episode that Devin Strader called off their engagement months after filming the show, Palmer reflected on the split.

“When I found out, I felt a lot of emotions. I was sad. I was heartbroken for Jenn,” Palmer told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “I was confused. I never anticipated this happening considering everything that I saw happen between the two of them in Hawaii.”

Palmer gushed that Jenn showed “incredible strength and bravery” during her live confrontation with Devin, where she rewatched their proposal sitting next to her ex-fiancé.

“I think we also saw an empowered woman, doing things on her terms,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next for Jenn, and I know she’s going to be great on Dancing with the Stars!”

Jenn was announced as a cast member on DWTS season 33 following the conclusion of her season. DWTS premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on Disney+.