From one divorcée to another. Dr. Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson bonded over their respective failed marriages during a candid conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“This is what I would say to you if I were your mother,” the first lady, 69, told the Grammy winner, 38, in a sneak peek of the Thursday, February 25, episode. “You know, my mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better.’”

Biden then reflected on her 1975 divorce from her first husband, Bill Stevenson, and how it ultimately led her to President Joe Biden.

“If I hadn’t gotten divorced, I never would’ve met Joe,” the English professor said. “I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So, I really think things happen for the best.”

Jill and Joe, 78, married in 1977 and welcomed daughter Ashley, now 39, nearly four years later. The commander in chief is also the father of son Hunter, 51, with his late first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. His daughter Naomi “Amy” and son Beau died in 1972 and 2015, respectively.

Clarkson, for her part, filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The talent manager, 44, is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 14, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth.

“I don’t know how long it’s been for you [since your split], but I think over time you heal,” Jill told the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer during their interview. “You’re going to be surprised, and I can’t wait until that day comes for you. You’re going to call me up and you’re going to say, ‘Hey, Jill, you were right!’”

Clarkson initially stayed quiet about her separation from Blackstock, though she has started to open up to viewers of her talk show more and more. Earlier this month, she turned to her guest Khloé Kardashian for coparenting advice. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Tristan Thompson divided time with their 2-year-old daughter, True, before getting back together in August 2020.

“It’s tough,” the American Idol season 1 winner told Kardashian on February 9. “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places. And it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

Clarkson was granted primary custody of River and Remington in November 2020 after Us Weekly obtained court documents stating that her “level of conflict” with Blackstock had “increased” due to “issues of trust.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition With the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden airs on Thursday, February 25. Check your local listings.