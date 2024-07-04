Jill Zarin is still not sure what exactly caused fellow Bravo star Reza Farahan to think they had a feud on Prime Video’s The Goat.

“He had this imaginary history with me that I’m not really aware of,” Jill, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly about the drama between her and Reza on The Goat. “I’ve only met him a few times. Honestly, he was a fan of the Real Housewives when I first met him. I think that he felt like he knew me.”

Jill noted that Reza, 50, didn’t actually know her as well as he thought.

“It happens a lot when you are known on television. When you meet that person, you feel like you know them,” she explained. “They do. They know my mother, they know my dog. And I think that he expected more from me.”

Related: Biggest Reality TV Feuds of 2023 Reality TV provided Us with plenty of entertainment, drama and feuds in 2023. Vanderpump Rules was already airing season 10 when news broke in March that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss. As a result, cameras captured more […]

While reflecting on their time together on the competition show, Jill stood by her actions. “I gave him loyalty until he broke an alliance with Kristen [Doute]. Once he threw her out of the house and didn’t ask me or talk to me about it, that was it,” Jill pointed out. “I think it was a fair game. I don’t think I put him on a bad team. In fact, he had a better chance of winning.”

Jill specifically referenced Reza’s last challenge where she didn’t choose him to join her team. Since Jill was The Goat, her team members would be up for elimination if they lost the challenge because she had immunity. As a result, Jill felt she did Reza a favor by keeping him on the opposing side.

“He was one out of four. I don’t think he understood math because you don’t want to be on the team with The Goat [winner of the week] because that person can’t go home. So if you are on their team, it’s one out of three,” Jill detailed. “And if you’re not on their team, it’s one out of four. Which would you rather be on? I actually did him a favor, but he thought it was a popularity contest.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was still confused why Reza ended up so upset with her.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“He thought I did something and everybody had the same kind of moments with people [on the show]. Why he held this grudge — I thought at least a year later it would’ve been fine,” she continued. “And he’s still holding onto it. I don’t even know what to say. I did nothing that I wouldn’t do again. I don’t think I did anything wrong. No one thinks I did anything wrong. I think he just lost it.”

Reza had a different take on the situation when Us spoke with him earlier this year. In response to a question about whether he regretted calling Jill a “f–king bitch,” on the show, Reza said in May, “I usually don’t lead with regrets in my life. I hate that emotion. I regret letting Jill into my life. At the time, it was how I felt. And honestly, Jill is a little bit of a bitch.”

Reza noted that while he was able to build bonds with most of the people on the show, that didn’t include Jill.

Related: Summer TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Summer is officially upon Us and TV fans are in for some exciting content with shows such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his […]

“All of the things that I was thinking were all in my head and had nothing to do with the wonderful human beings that were in the house,” he recalled about forming opinions that changed once he met his housemates on the show. “People really showed me how good they are. Most people — not Jill — but most people did.”

The Shahs of Sunset alum specifically addressed where he stood with Jill since filming wrapped.

“I regret my alliance or thinking I had an alliance with Jill. I feel like had I not known Jill, I would have had a better experience. She acted like a beast in the house — kind of like she did on Below Deck,” he claimed, referring to Jill’s drama after appearing on season 11 of the Bravo series. “So she was a beast in the house. She acted like she owned the mansion and that production were her servants, which was a little off-putting. I feel like had I not had a relationship with Jill coming into the house, it probably would have benefited me greatly.”

The Goat is currently streaming on Prime Video.