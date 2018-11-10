Jill Zarin will not rejoin The Real Housewives of New York City as a full-time cast member in season 11, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Jill is not back full time. She’s on for a few episodes. She doesn’t know what the future holds. She’s focusing on her rug line and other projects and just recovering from the last year,” a source tells Us.

Luann de Lesseps hinted at Zarin’s possible return to the show on Instagram on Friday, November 9. “Congrats to the official Season Eleven ladies of #rhony,” she wrote. “So excited to welcome @msbarbarak & welcome back @mrsjillzarin.” However, the post was quickly deleted.

Us exclusively reported in October that Zarin was spotted taping the Bravo series alongside Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley. According to a source, the 54-year-old reality star was not only “filming with the girls” at the Angel Ball in New York City on October 22, but she was also taking “directions from the crew and being escorted inside” by production.

The Zarin Fabrics owner is an original cast member, having starred on the reality show for four seasons before her 2011 exit. She also made appearances during seasons 9 and 10.

Zarin, whose husband Bobby Zarin died in January following a long cancer battle, also teased a return to her roots when speaking to Us in May. “I would love to come back as a friend … The answer is yes, in some capacity,” she said at the time. “My life has changed now, so I think it would be interesting for the fans to see what life is like for me, without Bobby. Without that crutch, or that rock. And to see my dating life, and my work life. And just how things have changed and yeah, my relationships with the girls. I’m friends with all of them.”

Us confirmed in September that Barbara Kavovit would be joining the cast.

