Jill Zarin may be back on TV sooner than you think. The former Bravo star was recently spotted filming with some of her former Real Housewives of New York City costars.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the 54-year-old arrived with Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday, October 22. Jill was not only “filming with the girls,” per the source, but also taking “directions from the crew and being escorted inside” by production.

Jill starred on the first four seasons of RHONY. Since her season 4 exit in 2011, the Zarin Fabrics owner has only returned to the Bravo hit twice. She made her first cameo at a dinner with Luann de Lesspes in season 9. The series also filmed outside of her late husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral in January. The footage, which included a reunion between Jill and her former bestie Bethenny Frankel, aired during season 10.

While Ramona, 61, accused Bethenny of being “opportunistic” for filming the moment with Jill at Bobby’s funeral during the season 10 reunion, producer and host Andy Cohen revealed the crew was actually invited by Jill to “cover the funeral.”

Back in May, Jill told Us that she would “love to come back” to the show in a “friend” role.

“The answer is yes, in some capacity,” she told Us. “My life has changed now, so I think it would be interesting for the fans to see what life is like for me, without Bobby. Without that crutch, or that rock. And to see my dating life, and my work life. And just how things have changed and yeah, my relationships with the girls. I’m friends with all of them.”

Us confirmed in July that Jill was dating Gary Brody after Bobby’s death.

A source told Us at the time that Jill and Gary “are so happy together” and “everyone loves him for Jill.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return in 2019.

