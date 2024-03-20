Jimmy Kimmel Recruits Rap Legends for Hilarious Grey s Anatomy Parody

Jimmy Kimmel put a musical twist on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy with the help of some rap legends.

In a sketch titled “Dre’s Anatomy” on the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel, 56, is rushed into a hospital to receive medical help from none other than Dr. Dre. “What seems to be the problem?” he asks a nurse, to which she responds, “I’ve never seen something like this before.”

Upon lifting a sheet draped over Kimmel’s lower half, Dre, 59, discovers that the late-night host’s penis is incredibly small. “What the f–k is this?” he quips. “This man has no penis.”

Although Kimmel protests that he does, in fact, have a penis, Dre hilariously replies, “Not according to what I’m looking at.” The “I Need a Doctor” rapper then calls in his colleague Snoop Dogg for help.

“I can’t see s–t,” Snoop, 52, states upon viewing Kimmel’s nether regions with a magnifying glass. After the duo decide to bring in additional help, 50 Cent enters the operating room with a large telescope.

“I’m sorry,” 50 Cent, 48, tells Kimmel while giving him a pat on the shoulder. He and Snoop proceed to help Dre navigate a procedure to remove Kimmel’s penis, which Snoop compares to looking like a “piece of bubblegum.”

“Could you put that back? I came in for a colonoscopy,” Kimmel declares. “I don’t know what’s going on here, but maybe I’ll come back later, like, tomorrow or something.”

Snoop encourages Kimmel to “relax” before placing a gas mask over his face. As Kimmel’s medical machine begins to beep, the trio of musicians turn the noise into a catchy beat.

The sketch ends with a cameo from Eminem in a preview for another fake medical drama titled EM. “You only get one shot,” Eminem, 51, quips while holding a syringe. 50 Cent, for his part, notes, “One shot? I’ve been shot nine times,” to which Eminem responds, “That’s a weird flex, but OK.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Snoop, 50 Cent and Eminem joined Dre at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on the pathway to an incredible career, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do,” he said during his Walk of Fame speech. “How about that? Isn’t that the dream?”

After the ceremony, all but Eminem appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The episode marked Dre’s first late-night appearance in over 30 years.

“Just a disclaimer, that skit was Jimmy’s idea,” Dre said of the “Dre’s Anatomy” sketch.

While discussing his career, Dre revealed that while artists from different genres ask him to collaborate, his “love is with hip-hop.” However, there is one non-hip-hop artist he would be willing to make an exception for.

“I love Dolly Parton,” he revealed. “‘Jolene’ is one of my favorite songs. … Absolutely, I could do that, but hip-hop is my love.”