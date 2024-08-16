Jodie Sweetin can still pull off her famous Full House dance moves!

The actress, 42, recreated the choreography from a dance she first performed in 1991 as Stephanie Tanner and shared the results via Instagram on Wednesday August 14.

Sweetin was joined by Mitchell Gerrard Johnson as they busted a move to Boyz II Men’s 1991 song “Motownphilly” in the hilarious clip.

“How rude of us not to have done this sooner!” the caption reads.

The star even mimicked the attire worn by Stephanie in the sitcom’s “Gotta Dance” episode, wearing an updated version of the character’s black ruffled skirt, matching crop top, and jacket.

While Full House was no doubt full of fond memories for the star, Sweetin previously told the Today show that specific scene was one of her favorite on-set experiences.

“All of the girls in the background were girls I actually danced with at my dance studio. And my dance teacher came in and choreographed the number for that week and everything. So these were all my friends, ’cause I did grow up dancing,” Sweetin told the show in 2018.

“It was really fun ’cause they would get to come in for the week and I’d get to see all my little dance friends,” she continued. “And this was a number that they already did, that they were doing in competition, and I just jumped in for the week and had to learn it.”

Sweetin played middle child Stephanie on the show’s original run from 1987 to 1995, and returned for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which streamed from 2016 to 2020.

While Sweetin isn’t opposed to signing on for another reboot or spinoff, the actress has reservations about reprising her role following Bob Saget’s death.

She told Hollywood Life in December 2023 that the show coming back without Saget’s character, Danny Tanner, was a concern for both her and her costars.

“I would always leave that door open [to do another Full House spinoff], but I will say that I think now without Bob … that’s been on all of our minds,” she told the outlet. “Would it ever be the same without Danny Tanner?”

Sweetin’s former costar Dave Coulier has also previously weighed in on the idea of a reboot without Saget, suggesting a tribute to the late actor could work.

“I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it’s like all of us as adults, and we’re kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob’s legacy alive,” the actor, 64, said while speaking on a ‘90s Con panel in March 2023.