Jodie Sweetin isn’t saying goodbye to her Full House role, but Bob Saget‘s death has affected the cast’s mindset about reviving the series again.

“I would always leave that door open [to do another Full House spinoff], but I will say that I think now without Bob … that’s been on all of our minds. Would it ever be the same without Danny Tanner?” the actress, 41, told Hollywood Life during an interview on Tuesday, December 5.

Despite not ruling out a future Full House project, Sweetin said it wouldn’t “be the same” without Saget.

“I will never say that I would never play Stephanie again. The door is always open, as we say, to playing Stephanie,” she continued. “She’s a character that I know so well. Sometimes — I don’t know if she was influenced by me or me by her — I’m not sure. We’ll see. But I will never say that I wouldn’t play Stephanie [again].”

Sweetin concluded by pitching a “Golden Girls–aged” version, which would allow an explanation for Saget’s character, Danny Tanner, not being on screen.

Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, followed single father Danny Tanner as he attempted to raise his three daughters — D.J., Stephanie and Michelle — after his wife’s death. Danny’s brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) moved in to help him raise his kids.

The sitcom was revived by Netflix as Fuller House in 2016 and ran for five seasons. Saget was one of the many OG cast members who appeared in the spinoff.

Two years after Fuller House ended, Saget died at age 65 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. The Orange County, Florida, medical examiner confirmed in February 2022 that his passing was the result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

The Full House cast released a statement after Saget’s passing, which read, “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”

In addition to Sweetin’s insight on how Saget’s death affected the Full House legacy, Stamos, 60, recently discussed how the cast’s close-knit connection has changed.

“The sad thing about losing Bob — I mean, there were a lot of reasons [it was sad], obviously — was that he was the guy who really kind of kept us together,” Stamos told InStyle in October. “We try, we talk. But we’re not together as much as we used to [be]. We were a family, and I think people got that too. Both on and off camera.”