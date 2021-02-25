Taking friendly exes too far? Joe Giudice gifted ex-wife Teresa Giudice with a special something to keep her satisfied amid the coronavirus quarantine.

During the Wednesday, February 24, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, 48, told her costars that her ex-husband, also 48, sent her a sex toy from his new line of products. “It’s pretty amazing,” she confessed.

The former couple were married for 20 years before announcing in December 2019 that they were going their separate ways. News of their split came after Joe finished his 41-month prison stint for fraud charges and was released into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He has been residing in Italy since October 2019.

Teresa and the businessman — who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — finalized their divorce in September 2020. At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo were “supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness” and that “their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

While in Italy, Joe made an unexpected addition to his résumé when he began selling vibrators to his social media followers. In May 2020, he announced a partnership with sex toy brand Zalo USA by shouting them out in his Instagram bio and teasing promo codes in his posts.

“Give her a Mother’s Day gift she won’t forget,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time, featuring a link to the high-end products.

The NSFW venture came shortly before Joe hinted that he was already taking big strides in his love life after ending his marriage. During an October interview with Wendy Williams, he hinted that he was “seeing a lawyer,” and he later revealed that his new Italian flame was a big fan of Teresa’s work.

Us confirmed two months later that Joe has been dating Daniela Fittipaldi since the summer — and that she’d met two of his daughters during their Thanksgiving visit to Italy. “They all bonded really well,” a source said of the introduction.

Teresa, for her part, moved on with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas two months after her divorce from Joe was made final. Ruelas gushed over the Standing Strong author in a sweet post after they took a romantic trip to California together in January.

“Everyone has a journey and a path in life and we all have to go thru the pain in order to find the JOY❤️❤️🙏🙏,” he wrote at the time. “JOY is a constant feeling of happiness and that’s what I feel when I’m with you ❤️❤️ XO.”