Some of former Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s harshest critics are in his own inner circle.

In a hilarious TikTok video shared by his sister Carly Monzo on Monday, May 20, Joey, 28, could be seen sitting in the kitchen with his back to the camera, oblivious to their playful conversation.

“Honestly, like, I love her but she’s kind of a problem,” Kelsey, 25, lip-synched to the popular audio while snacking with her soon-to-be sister-in-law.

Carly added, “No, and I hope she’s OK and I felt super bad, but —”

Kelsey jumped in again, saying, “And I love her but like,” before Carly quipped, “I love her, but she is an attention whore.”

“We get it … You WERE The Bachelor,” Carly wrote over the clip, teasing her brother even further in the caption “Joey if you see this .. no you didn’t,” she wrote.

Kelsey continued to roast her future husband in the comments section, joking, “emphasis on WERE 😂.”

Joey entered the Bachelor Nation spotlight when he competed for Charity Lawson’s heart during The Bachelorette in 2023. Following Charity’s engagement to Dotun Olubeko, Joey was named the season 20 Bachelor.

Before his journey premiered in January, Joey opened up about his family — including Carly — being “amazing” as he adjusted to life in the spotlight.

“They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together. They just have been in my corner.”

Throughout the show, Joey openly discussed his parents breaking up when he was young and his father’s coming out journey. He praised their coparenting dynamic and highlighted how they remained cordial for their kids.

“We’ve had this ability to connect and talk through everything,” he told Us. “I’m so grateful [for] what it’s done for my family. It’s one of the many blessings that this has brought.”

Joey and Kelsey’s engagement aired during the season finale in March, and the couple exclusively spoke to Us one month later about moving in together.

“I think I’m nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up,” Kelsey told Us at the time, to which Joey added, “I need to work on that one. We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Joey said he’s “most excited about” the “ability to be around each other so much,” telling Us, “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

After spending time in Kelsey’s hometown of New Orleans, the couple said they planned to move to the Big Apple this summer.

“I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me,” Kelsey gushed. “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it, and Joey’s fully supporting that.”