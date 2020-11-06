Ready for the show! John Paul Jones tuned in to watch his ex-girlfriend Tayshia Adams take over as the Bachelorette following Clare Crawley‘s departure.

The actor, 24, shared photos from the episode via his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5. At the end of the show, he posted a picture of Adams, 30, after she arrived at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, where the season was filmed. “Go TayTay!!!!!” he captioned the post.

Jones met and began dating the former phlebotomist on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, which aired its season finale in September 2019. One month later, the pair announced their split.

“We have so much going on in our personal lives. It is very difficult to focus on a serious relationship,” Jones explained on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast in October 2019.

The Maryland native told Us Weekly in August that he “probably” would watch Adams’ Bachelorette journey even though it might be hard for him.

“I mean, if there’s anything that I’ve grown from in this whole Bachelor experience, it’s been seeing yourself on TV or somebody that you’re close to,” Jones said at the time. “So, while it may be difficult to watch Tayshia date another guy, it may be to my personal growth advantage. I probably will watch. Why not? I mean everybody that follows me on Instagram watches it, so I can’t be a total buzzkill.”

Jones added that he’s not upset with the Bachelor alum’s decision to return to television for another chance at love.

“People have actually been asking me, like, ‘Are you nervous about your ex-girlfriend being the Bachelorette?'” he said. “No, I’m happy for her! I’m very excited for her to find something that’s real. She is a bit adamant about, you know, a few aspects of her life, which kind of necessitate her wanting to get married.”

Jones also noted that he’s “excited” for Adams to “find her guy” on The Bachelorette. “I clearly wasn’t the guy for her and vice versa,” he said. “I think people were expecting me to, like, be bitter or something? But we really gave it a try. I think I can find happiness somewhere else and clearly she is too.”

Adams was tapped as the next Bachelorette after Crawley, 39, found love with Dale Moss just two weeks into filming. The hairstylist and Moss, 31, professed their feelings to each other before getting engaged four episodes into the season.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. E.T.