John Stamos is a Barbie stan.

Stamos, 60, and wife Caitlin McHugh recreated a scene from the box office hit in a video uploaded via TikTok on Tuesday, January 23, after the 2024 Oscar nominations were announced.

In the clip, Stamos asked McHugh, 37, what he was “supposed to do” while she gardened. McHugh then told her husband to “go on a walk” while lip-synching lines delivered by Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the movie.

Stamos, taking the role of Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), then hilariously kicked a fence, walked into a sign and climbed a tree while McHugh told him, “Don’t [walk] too far.”

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” Stamos captioned the post. “This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

Barbie was a cultural phenomenon when it hit theaters in July 2023, making more than $1 billion worldwide. Because of the movie’s huge success, fans were expecting to see Robbie, 33, among the Academy Award nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Gerwig, 40, up for Best Director. Although neither of the women were nominated, Gosling, 43, is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The movie is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

America Ferrera, who played Gloria, is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The film also has two nominations for Best Original Song, including “I’m Just Ken,” written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Gosling, and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?”

Ferrera, 39, later opened up about her nomination — and Robbie and Gerwig’s lack thereof — while speaking to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday.

“It’s so surreal and a dream come true for me,” she said, adding, “It’s a lot to process. It’s exciting to say the least. I think words kind of fail.”

She continued, explaining it was “sad and disappointing” to find out that Robbie and Gerwig weren’t recognized for their performances. “Their work in both of those categories was phenomenal, and in my book, [they] deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry,” she said. “They’re my girls, and I want to see them celebrated for their amazingness, so that part of it is definitely bittersweet.”

Although Robbie was not recognized for her role by the Academy, she was nominated for Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards, but Emma Stone won for her part in Poor Things. She also was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, losing again to Stone, 35.