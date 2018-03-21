David Healy is home! ABC just dropped a new trailer for the Roseanne revival that provides the first look at Johnny Galecki returning as David, who seems a bit disheveled upon returning to the Conner household.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says to Sara Gilbert’s Darlene in the promo. She then responds: “It’s a decorating choice called poverty.”

Nothing has been revealed about David and Darlene’s current relationship but as previously reported, they do have two children: Harris, played by Emma Kenney and Mark, played by Ames McNamara. Mark is named after David’s older brother — a tribute to actor Glenn Quinn who died in 2002.

Galecki, 41, was the last of the original cast to join the revival, as his current role in CBS’ The Big Bang Theory made negotiations a bit complicated, or as the actor called it, “delicate.”

“It was probably most uncomfortable only to me because obviously Big Bang is my home and my family. But I probably wouldn’t have been on Big Bang if it hadn’t been for Roseanne,” he told TVLine in January. “So there were the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.”

Due to his Big Bang schedule, Galecki is only set to appear in one of the nine-episode revival, but has said he’d love to do more if the show gets renewed. In December, the actor shared a photo of the table read on Instagram, writing “Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute.”

Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

