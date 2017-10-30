J.J. Abrams, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller will participate in Jon Stewart‘s all-star autism benefit Night of Too Many Stars, HBO announced on Friday, October 27.

The celebrities join the previously announced lineup that includes Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver and Adam Sandler. Additional participants will be announced at a later date.

The annual benefit will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films. The event, which was originally presented on Comedy Central and has been hosted by Stewart since 2005, has raised more than $24 million to support autism schools, programs and services. It is presented in partnership with the non-profit organization NEXT for AUTISM.

“Join us for Night of Too Many Stars, when Hollywood gets together to raise money for autism education and services,” the former Daily Show host, 54, said in a new promo video. “It’s going to be an amazing night. The biggest movie stars in the world, your favorite television personalities [and] the best comedians in the world.”

Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs airs on HBO on Saturday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

