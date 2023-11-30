That ’70s Show alum Josh Meyers is calling out Demi Moore for allegedly ruining a take during the series finale.

Meyers, 47 — who joined the cast as Randy Pearson for the show’s final season in 2005 — recalled the moment during a Wednesday, November 29, appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast.

“The last scene of That ’70s Show was New Year’s Eve 1979,” Meyers explained. “It was a very hard scene for the cast to get through, because they had done this show for so long, and it’s emotional when you get to the end of a show.”

The actor noted that “people were crying” and “stumbling over lines,” forcing them to reset numerous times. Then, just when the cast was getting it together, there was a noise on set.

Related: ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now? That ’70s Show managed to cultivate some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. It’s also responsible for catapulting its younger stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson into the spotlight. Created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, That ’70s Show centered on a […]

“They had sort of hit a stride, and it was like, ‘This is the shot, this is the take.’ And a phone rang,” Meyers claimed. “It was to Demi Moore. And she took the call! And the director was like, ‘What?'”

Meyers was impressed by Moore’s confidence. “She was like, ‘Yeah, hello?’ and we had to do it again. It was really amazing,” the MADtv alum said. “I mean, no disrespect, Demi, but … it’s a pretty high-level Hollywood flex to take that call in that situation.”

At the time of the phone call fiasco, Moore, 61, was married to Ashton Kutcher, who played lovable himbo Michael Kelso on the sitcom. Moore announced the duo’s separation in 2011, noting in a statement: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton.” The exes finalized their split in 2013.

Related: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher: The Way They Were Not all A-list romances last. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher called it quits in 2011 after six years of marriage — but their relationship is still a hot topic among fans. The Golden Globe nominee and the That ’70s Show alum began dating in 2003 and tied the knot two years later. At the time, […]

Moore opened up about her history with Kutcher, 45, in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. In the tell-all, she claimed that Kutcher had been unfaithful to her and revealed that she relapsed during their relationship.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore wrote. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that too.”

Kutcher later recalled feeling “f–king pissed” about the memoir during a January interview with GQ. After his split from Moore, Kutcher moved on with his That ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis. The twosome tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Moore, for her part, shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore has maintained an amicable relationship with Willis, 68, since their 2000 divorce and has been a source of support for the actor since his 2022 aphasia diagnosis.