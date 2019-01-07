A good night indeed! Julia Roberts didn’t win the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in Homecoming at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, but she and her husband, Danny Moder, still made the most of the evening.

The Wonder actress, 51, stuck close by the 49-year-old cinematographer’s side through the night and showcased their love from the moment they walked into The Beverly Hilton, where the show was held. The couple entered the ballroom holding hands and were “so cute” throughout the event, an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

“His hand was on her back and they were smiling while watching Jeff Bridges’ speech [for the Cecil B. DeMille Award],” the insider recalls, adding that the pair later “wrapped their arms around each other and kissed.”

After the show ended, Roberts and Moder jumped into their car and wound down with some In-N-Out food. The Pretty Woman star posted a picture of the duo kissing as she held a half-eaten burger in her manicured hand and her husband showed off the fast food bag.

“Fun Night W My Fella . Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night,” she captioned the PDA-packed Instagram photo.

Roberts tagged In-N-Out and Stella McCartney, who designed her stunning ensemble including black pants and a champagne tulle top that flowed to the ground. She also wore Alexandre Birman shoes and Chopard jewels, which perfectly completed her look.

Roberts and Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and son Henry, 11. An insider told Us in May 2018 that the couple “have a really solid, loving marriage” that keeps getting stronger with time.

“When you see them together, there is no doubt about it,” the source explained at the time.”They still have crazy passion and love for each other.”

