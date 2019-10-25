Julie Andrews Gives an Update on ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Rumors





Will the Queen of Genovia return? Julie Andrews gave an update on whether Princess Diaries 3 is in the works during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 24.

“Well, the truth is I haven’t heard,” the 84-year-old actress told Andy Cohen. “But there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think she [costar Anne Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she’s busy and I’ve been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about it.”

Hathaway, 36, fueled rumors when she revealed the third film already has a script during her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she said at the time. “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress added that the delay was partly because the cast and crew wanted the film to be “perfect.”

“It’s just, we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect,” Hathaway said. “Because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

In 2017, Andrews told BuzzFeed News that doing a third film would be a way to pay tribute to the film’s late director, Garry Marshall. He passed away in 2016 due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.

“I think we might do it in honor of him,” Andrews said. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

The Princess Diaries was based on the book series by Meg Cabot. The first film was released in 2001 and followed nerdy high schooler Mia (Hathaway) as she discovers she is a real-life princess. Her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia (Andrews), attempts to help her navigate her new regal life. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004 and, this time, Mia was challenged with finding a suitor for marriage.