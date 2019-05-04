Sticking up for his friend. Justin Bieber defended controversial singer Chris Brown, comparing him to Michael Jackson and Tupac in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, May 3.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, posted a black and white collage showing an equation adding Michael Jackson to Tupac, and equaling Chris Brown, 29. The Purpose artist captioned it, “everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see.” He continued, “the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial”

The “Wobble Up” singer replied with six heart emojis later that day. On Saturday, May 4, he wrote another comment, “I LOVE YOU MAN! THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME. YOUR STAR SHINES SO BRIGHT AND YOUR HEART IS UNMATCHED! YOU ARE A KING BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY YOU WERE PUT HERE TO INSPIRE AND CREATE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES BRO! IM WITH YA TILL THE WHEELS FALL OFF AND WHEN THEY DO … WE GONE GET SOME NEW WHEELS 😂🔥🙏🏽❤️”

Brown has been a controversial figure in the music world for the last decade. In 2009, he physically assaulted ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, after the 51st Grammy Awards. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault in June that year and was sentenced to five years of probation, community service and domestic violence counseling.

The pair called it quits shortly after, but briefly reunited from 2012 to 2013.

In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him after she claimed he threatened to kill her.

And in January, Us Weekly confirmed that the “With You” singer was detained in Paris after a women filed a rape complaint against him. Justin Bieber spoke out in his defense at the time.

Recently, the “Kiss Kiss” singer praised the Fenty founder after she posted a pic of herself on Instagram in lingerie. “TO BREAK DA INTERNET! KEEP RISING QUEEN,” Brown wrote on Friday, May 3.

“MUSIC SOON PLEASE” he added to his comment.

