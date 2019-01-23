On his side. Justin Bieber publicly showed his support for Chris Brown, who was recently accused of rape.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, praised Brown, 29, on social media after the “Loyal” crooner posted a video on Tuesday, January 22, of himself working on some new choreography and captioned it, “We Working,” along with a flexing arm emoji. Bieber took to the comments and wrote, “No one can touch you ur the GOAT,” which is an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Nick Cannon also backed Brown by commenting, “Stay Focused King!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, January 21, that the “With You” singer was detained in Paris after a women filed a rape complaint against him. The accuser claimed that she met Brown and his friends at a club on January 15 and later went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where the alleged rape took place.

The Associated Press reported that the musician faced charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. He was eventually released, but French authorities told TMZ that “the investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor’s office.”

Brown later denied the allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR. THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP [sic],” he wrote on Tuesday. “NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL [sic] AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

The Grammy winner got in trouble with the law multiple times in 2018 as well. In May, Us Weekly obtained court documents that showed that Brown was sued for hosting a party at his Los Angeles home where a woman claimed she was repeatedly raped by two of his friends. Brown’s lawyer denied the allegations at the time.

Brown was previously found guilty of assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Almost a decade later, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran claimed he threatened to kill her and she was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

