Glen Powell reacted after Justin Hartley was mistaken for him at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.
The Anybody But You star, 35, took to social media on Sunday, January 7, to share a screenshot from a media outlet that referred to Hartley, 46, as Powell in their post.
“I think this is the perfect time to announce that @justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time,” Powell quipped via X (formally Twitter).
This apparently isn’t the first time that Powell and Hartley have been mistaken for each other. Powell also “liked” a post which referenced a past interview where he recalled being called Hartley by fans.
“Sometimes people come up to me and they go, ‘Are you the guy from This Is Us?’ And I have to let them down,” Powell told The Ringer in August 2018.
Despite the confusion, Hartley was the one who walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. He was joined by his wife, Sofia Pernas, who looked stunning in a Pamella Roland gown. Hartley, who opted for a neutral suit, shared a kiss with Pernas, 34, as they posed for photos.
The night out for the couple comes as Hartley celebrates the upcoming premiere of his new series Tracker. Hartley will make his TV return as a survivalist who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries. Tracker, which credits Hartley as an executive producer, is set to air next month.
Before teaming up with CBS on the action drama, Hartley rose to fame with roles on Smallville, The Young and the Restless, Revenge and Mistresses. It was Hartley’s role as Kevin on NBC’s This Is Us, however, that left a lasting impression on fans.
After This Is Us wrapped up, Hartley reflected on his plans for the future.
“You know, it’s interesting, I don’t know what’s going on with me but I’m totally at peace with it and happier than I’ve ever been,” he told Newsweek in May 2022. “It was the greatest job I’ve ever had. The opportunities that it gave me, in the way it changed my life, I could just go on and on. I mean, it changed everything about everything, the way people perceive me, there’s all this stuff.”
Powell, meanwhile, is well known for roles in movies such as Set It Up, Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You.
He recently discussed why he prefers to star in romantic comedies, telling For The Win in December 2023, “It’s a dream, you know. You understand why [Matthew] McConaughey did so many romcoms because you’re in a very happy place when you’re making a romcom. It’s just really wonderful.”