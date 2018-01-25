Justin Timberlake has gone country! The 36-year-old released a new song titled “Say Something” featuring country superstar Chris Stapleton on Thursday, January 25.

The six-minute La Blogothèque-directed music video for the collaboration begins with Timberlake, clad in a flannel button-down shirt and a knit hat, creating the beat of the song and then picking up a guitar. “Caught up in the middle of it / No, I can’t help myself,” he croons during the chorus. “Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have.” Eventually, he and Stapleton, 39, come together and sing the remainder of the tune.

This is not the first time Timberlake and the Kentucky native have worked together. They performed a medley of George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey” and the former ’NSync member’s “Drink You Away” at the 2015 CMA Awards and later reunited during Timberlake’s set at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in September 2017.

“Say Something” is the third song to be released this month from Timberlake’s upcoming fourth album, Man of the Woods. He previously debuted “Filthy” and “Supplies.” A fourth song and music video will drop next week ahead of the release of the full 16-track disc on Friday, February 2.

“This album is really inspired by my son [Silas], my wife [Jessica Biel], my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” the Memphis native said in an album trailer released on January 2. “And it’s personal.”

Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4. His Man of the Woods tour kicks off in Toronto in March.

