Justin Timberlake released the dystopian music video for his new song “Supplies” on Thursday, January 18 — and the catchy tune is going to be stuck in your head all day.

The four-minute visual begins with the 36-year-old singer watching a wall of multiple TV screens showing news coverage of various events and political images, including police brutality and anti-Donald Trump protests. One TV in particular shows footage of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein followed by a protester holding up a “Me Too” sign, while another screen calls to “End Racism Now.”

Timberlake steps outside and runs into Eiza González, who plays his love interest. “Met you out on Broadway / On the hottest night in town,” he sings on the Neptunes-produced track. “We arrived solo / But we were being chased around / Saw you being caught up by some guy you used to know / Step in between you boldly / I’ll say, ‘I’m leaving, do you wanna go?’”

The Baby Driver actress, 27, takes the Grammy winner’s hand as they walk through a religious ritual and participate in a protest with a woman wearing a “P–sy Grabs Back” T-shirt. Pharrell Williams — who produced many of the tracks on Timberlake’s forthcoming album, Man of the Woods — also makes an appearance. (“P–sy Grabs Back” became a rallying cry after Trump bragged about grabbing women “by the p–sy” in a now-infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape.)

The video takes a turn toward the end of the song’s bridge as the former ’NSync singer and González emerge in a post-apocalyptic world. A young girl caked in dirt walks up to the camera and begs, “Just leave! Die already! You’re still asleep! Wake up! Leave! We’re good!” as the clip cuts to black.

“Supplies” follows the January 5 release of Man of the Woods’ first single, “Filthy.” The full album is out February 2, two days before Timberlake performs the Super Bowl halftime show.

