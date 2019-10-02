



Stirring the pot. On the Tuesday, October 1 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry claimed that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, cheated on his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, while she was pregnant.

In the episode, MTV producer Patrick shows Lowry, 27, an Instagram photo of Marroquin, 26, and Comeau, 27, announcing their engagement.

“Did you see this? Javi and Lauren are engaged,” Patrick told the mother of three.

“Yes, I already knew it was happening. I didn’t know he actually did it but I knew it was going to happen,” she replied.

“Oh, are you going to congratulate them?” Patrick asked.

“No,” she responded with a laugh. “Congrats! Good luck, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant.”

The reality TV star also alleged that Marroquin came to her hotel room while filming the reunion episode in New York City earlier last year. In a never-before-seen clip, she tells her castmate Leah Messer, “Javi came to my room at 6:30 this morning. Knocking at my door. I literally opened the door and I was like, ‘What the f–k?’ “

“I wonder why he came?” Messer replied.

“He tried to f–k me, and I was like no,” Lowry responded.

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016 and share son Lincoln, 5. Marroquin shares son Eli, 10 months, with Comeau.

Later in the episode, she told Vee Torres, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, that Comeau attempted to contact her about the allegations against Marroquin.

“Lauren wanted to call me after that stuff aired on TV. I think he played it off, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Lowry said. “I said I wouldn’t talk about it.”

She added: “He’s told me that he really wants to propose to her. If she trusts him, then good for her. I don’t wish anything bad on them, I really don’t. It’s not like I want to be with him.”

On the Wednesday, October 2 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley,” she revealed that she would never marry Marroquin again. Her cohost Chrisley asked Lowry if she would “choose to never be married or [be] married to the same man or woman three times.”

“Never be married,” Lowry replied. “I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again.”

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 9, with Rivera, 27, and son Lux, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!