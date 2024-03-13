Kate Chastain doesn’t want to hear about any secret smokers alliances on season 2 of The Traitors.

When her castmate Sandra Diaz-Twine posted a video via X accusing Kate, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and eventual winners Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella of using their smoke breaks to talk game, Kate fired back.

Sandra, 49, theorized that the four smokers would use their breaks as an opportunity to share information, taking advantage of a rare moment when they could all be in the same room together.

“I say this for anybody going to play on Season 3: If there’s a smokers clique, take the motherf–kers out,” she said.

Kate, 41, quote-tweeted the video, writing: “First of all, I mostly vape 💁‍♀️Second of all, the smokers always had a producer chaperoning them and their mics turned on so production could make sure they didn’t talk game.”

In a reply, Kate also added that there were no hard feelings. “I absolutely love Sandra,” she said. “I’m just saying the people that smoked didn’t have an advantage.”

Kate should know, too, as the only cast member of The Traitors U.S. to have now played the game twice. She came in fifth place on season 1 and entered the game in the second season as a twist in episode five.

Reality game shows often have protections in place exactly like what Kate described, hoping to ensure all pertinent game talk happens during moments that can eventually be aired on the show. It’s why on Survivor, castaways cannot speak for the first time when they see each other in the preseason at Ponderosa, or why on Big Brother houseguests cannot talk unless they’re wearing their microphones.

Sandra, however, believes the eliminations on the show back her up. When Phaedra Parks went home, Shereé Whitfield and Sandra soon followed, while Kate “was protecting her smokers.” The four smokers then went on to become the final four on the show.

When one X commenter insisted that Kate’s assertion that she mostly vapes, not smokes, didn’t make a difference, she replied that it does because her vaping didn’t take her outside with the so-called smokers clique.

Nevertheless, Sandra seems sure of herself. The reality vet — and the only woman to have won Survivor twice — knows what to look out for and is ready to swear on it.

“Get me a bible, I will put my hand on it,” she said.

The Traitors season 2 finale aired on Peacock on March 7, but the show has been picked up for a third season.