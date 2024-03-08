Your account
Sandra Diaz-Twine Recalls Tension at 3-Hour 'The Traitors' Reunion Taping

By
Sandra Diaz-Twine Recalls Tension While Filming Traitors Reunion
Euan Cherry/Peacock

Sandra Diaz-Twine had a front-row seat to all the drama at the Traitors season 2 reunion.

“We taped for over three hours and that was constant,” Sandra, 49, said to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, March 8, of the tense back and forth between Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Trishelle Cannatella and CT Tamburello. “You guys didn’t see it all.”

During the special hosted by Andy Cohen, MJ, 51, was visibly upset with winners CT, 43, and Trishelle, 44, for their decision to banish her in the finale and split the cash prize down the middle. At the reunion, MJ did not hold back how she felt about the betrayal which Sandra understood why she felt that way.

“I get it. Because she’s not a gamer,” the Survivor alum explained. “She doesn’t know what it’s like to be voted out or get sent packing on Big Brother when they vote you out and you’re evicted. So she doesn’t know what it’s like to get taken out of a game.”

However, Sandra pointed out that the former Shahs of Sunset star did the same exact thing to her in the finale.

“It was essentially like 20 minutes prior, she had banished me and I had to take it. I had to deal with it knowing that all along from day one — because MJ was under fire once in the castle — I protected her,” she reflected. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, MJ, you’re not going home. I know you’re faithful.’ But she didn’t do that for me, so I was a little bit hurt. I didn’t feel bad that they banished her at the end.”

Sandra Diaz-Twine Recalls Tension While Filming Traitors Reunion
(L-R) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Sandra Diaz-Twine, John Bercow, Tamra Judge, Deontay Wilder Chris Haston/PEACOCK

In addition to the tension between Trishelle, CT and MJ, Phaedra Parks also gave Dan Gheesling a tongue-lashing after he attempted to sell out his fellow traitor to save his own game.

While Dan, 40, sang Phaedra’s praises during the reunion, she fired back saying he was a “piece of s–t” for blowing up her game. Sandra recognized where Phaedra, 50, was coming from in her candid response.

“Until Dan said Phaedra was a traitor, she was not on anyone’s radar. And if they say she was, that’s a damn lie,” she told the outlet. “I mean, maybe Tamra [Judge], because Tamra knows her better than anyone else. People were like, ‘Dan, you’re so shady. You don’t say anything. You just listen.’ People want information. Even if you are a Faithful, you are a horrible Faithful because you’re not here trying to figure out who the Traitors are.”

Sandra confessed after Dan “set up” Phaedra, she started to get suspicious of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and saw her as her “Traitor Angel” who was sparing her in the game.

