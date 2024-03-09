Princess Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith knows that he spoke about the royal family a lot during his short-lived run on Celebrity Big Brother.

“To be fair, people were asking me about it. They didn’t know what else I was,” Gary, 58, said during his live exit interview on Friday, March, 8, per The Daily Beast. “‘What do you do, G? Why are you here, if not for that?’ People were asking me a lot of questions, specifically about that, they didn’t know what else to ask me. I did volunteer it a lot. Fair’s fair. Yeah, you caught me.”

Gary was one of the contestants on the U.K. game show when it kicked off earlier this month. Once Gary entered the house, he made waves for his candid comments about the royal family.

“It does hurt when you’re always referred to [as] being a ‘bad uncle.’ I wanted to change that,” he said on Friday of his decision to join the competition show. “What an opportunity to have a sneaky peek behind the world of celebrity. I’ve tried to be myself, chuck in a royal thing a little too often. It was interesting to see an insight into their world. In my world, I am [the] center of attention but this is a different level.”

Gary further admitted that he mentioned his royal connections so frequently “because people kept asking [him]” about Kate, 42, her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, and more.

“Perhaps a bit too often,” he conceded in his exit interview. “[But,] I’ve had the best time, I went in with one agenda and I’ve achieved it in five days. I don’t consider myself to be a celebrity, I just happen to be related to someone who is a big celebrity.”

Gary is the brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton. Due to his royal relatives, many of the other Celebrity Big Brother cast members wanted the tea about the Princess of Wales’ recent health scare and alleged disappearance from the public. Kensington Palace confirmed in January that Kate, 42, had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” but did not disclose further details. As Kate recovered at home, many of her scheduled appearances had been canceled. (Before a March drive with Carole, Kate had not been publicly spotted since December 2023.)

At one point in the season 23 premiere, contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu point-blank asked him where Kate was hiding.

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it],” Gary said. “There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion. All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else. They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”