Princess Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle‘s royal impact during his first few days in the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother house.

It didn’t take long for the 58-year-old to bring up his royal relatives after kicking off his reality TV journey. While speaking with fellow contestants Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of the competition series, Goldsmith praised Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, as the “savior[s] of the royal family.”

Goldsmith added that he thinks King Charles III “has done a spectacular job” since assuming the throne in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. When the conversation turned to Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, Goldsmith didn’t hold back.

“I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved,” he claimed. “And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Related: Kate Middleton's Family Guide: Meet Her Parents, Siblings and More Princess Kate Middleton’s family were thrust into the spotlight following her 2011 nuptials to Prince William. The Princess of Wales’ parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, were among many guests at the royal wedding. Pippa, for her part, called the attention surrounding her role as maid of […]

Goldsmith continued, “And then you can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

Shortly before the Celebrity Big Brother season began, Goldsmith told The Sun that he felt “pretty miffed” about Meghan and Harry, 39, being critical of the royal family following their 2020 step down. (The couple moved to California after announcing their decision to leave their senior royal roles.)

“I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry, and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary,” Goldsmith argued, accusing Harry and Meghan of taking “a pop at my beautiful niece.”

Tensions have been high between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royal family since the couple’s exit, which was made permanent in 2021. Royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday that he thinks the relationship between Harry and his sister-in-law might be beyond repair following her recent medical scare. (Kate was spotted on Monday, March 4, for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.)

Related: Everything We Know About Kate and Meghan's Complex Relationship Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s complex relationship started off on the right foot, with the two aligning themselves together in a fast friendship after meeting in January 2017. However, rumors of a growing rift between the two soon begun to plague the royal family. Before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, […]

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” Anderson claimed. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Goldsmith, meanwhile, shed more light on Kate’s recovery during a chat with fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it],” he said. “There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

Goldsmith insisted that Kate is getting “the best care” possible. “All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else,” he added. “They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.'”