Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Kate Winslet Says Getting Super Famous After ‘Titanic’ Made Her Life ‘Quite Unpleasant’

By
Kate Winslet Says Getting Super Famous After Titanic Made Her Life Quite Unpleasant
Kate Winslet Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Winslet opened up about her post-Titanic fame’s impact on her real life.

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing,” Winslet, 48, told Porter in an interview published Monday, February 12. “And because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.”

James Cameron’s iconic historical romance premiered in theaters in 1997. It starred Winslet as Rose DeWitt opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson. Titanic sailed to the top of the box office in its opening weekend, where it remained for 15 weeks, becoming at one point the highest-grossing film of all time. At the time of Titanic’s release and major box office success, Winslet was 22.

“Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’… and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f—in’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’” she said. “I was grateful, of course. I was in my early 20s, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

Summer TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Related: Celebrities Who Became BFFs With Their Costars

After Titanic, Winslet went on to star in a slew of films on a comparatively smaller scale, like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, The Holiday and The Reader, among many others. Most recently, she reunited with Cameron in 2022 for his blockbuster sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she played Ronal.

Kate Winslet Says Getting Super Famous After Titanic Made Her Life Quite Unpleasant
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in “TITANIC” 1997. Cover Images

How does Winslet feel about fame now, after a decades-long career that has earned her an Oscar, two Emmys and five Golden Globes? According to the Mare of Easttown actor, “fame” is a “ridiculous word,” and one she wears “really lightly.” According to Winslet, “It’s not a burden, any of it. [Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy.”

She joked, “The only time I am like, ‘Oh god, hide’, is if we are on a boat somewhere.”

This is not the first time Winslet criticized her treatment by the mainstream media after Titanic, particularly when it came to her body image. “I was consistently told I was the wrong shape,” Winslet said in an October 2023 interview with Vogue. “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

amazon-efan-hoodie

Deal of the Day

This Hoodie Seriously ‘Hoodies’ Just Right — And for 38% Off View Deal

Titanic Cast Where Are They Now Leonardo DiCaprio Kate Winslet

Related: It's Been 25 Years ... See Where the Cast of 'Titanic' Is Now!

She added: “I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.” Winslet noted that thanks to the #MeToo movement, the culture of the industry has begun to change for the better and that “young actresses now” are “unafraid.”

“It makes me so proud,” she said. “It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.”

In this article

Kate Winslet Wants Women To Embrace Their Beauty in Their 40s white blazer

Kate Winslet

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!