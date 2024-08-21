Katherine Renee Kane has broken her silence on the decision to walk away from FBI after season 7.

“It was time to look towards new creative endeavors,” Kane, 32, told Deadline on Wednesday, August 21. “I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.”

Kane joined FBI during season 4 as Special Agent Tiffany “Tiff” Wallace. News broke earlier this week that Tiff will say goodbye during an upcoming season 7 episode. CBS has not addressed Kane’s exit or how Tiff will be written out of the show.

Kane previously spoke with Us Weekly about her character’s journey following the eventful season 6 finale. (In the episode, Tiff and her team killed the suspect responsible for colleague Trevor Hobbs’ death earlier in the season.)

“I think about her saga with this whole ordeal in two different ways,” she exclusively told Us in May. “This sort of [situation with] her trauma or her guilt over Hobbs’ death, but then also the unresolved issue for not only her but the whole team, that there is a terrorist on the loose. I think she does get resolution for both things.”

Kane further suggested that Tiff got the closure she was seeking after Trevor (Roshawn Franklin) was killed.

“I think she felt a sense of responsibility. Jubal [Jeremy Sisto] had given her the encouragement to become more of a leader, to step into more leadership [roles],” Kane told Us. “I think she was excited to take that on and felt proud that her bosses believed in her enough to encourage her to do that. And so having done that and then to have someone taken out immediately after, I think it was just really heavy for her. And it was somebody that she cared about that she felt close to.”

In the finale, it was Tiff who shot Trevor’s killer before her colleagues questioned whether there was a clean shot.

“In the moment, it absolutely does take her back that her teammates had to [question] whether or not she was acting out of integrity,” Kane told Us. “But I think it’s also an opportunity for her to have a little self-reflection because it’s not totally unjustified.”

Kane saw the moment as an “opportunity for [Tiff] to take accountability, but to also prove that she is an agent of integrity, and she can be trusted.”

While speaking with Us, Kane teased that Tiff will likely still be “coping with guilt” at the beginning of season 7.

“I think what she needs and what I want to see is for her to soften up. For her to have more ease in her life,” Kane teased. “I think the way that she is driven and passionate about her work is great, and I think it’s why people love her. But I absolutely want to explore more colors of who she is as a woman.”