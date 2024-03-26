Katie Maloney pulled back the curtain on the real dynamics between the Vanderpump Rules cast.

During the Tuesday, March 26, episode of “The Viall Files,” Katie and host Nick Viall discussed the drama that played out on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Nick specifically pointed out how Katie, 37, and Ariana Madix appeared to be “indifferent about hanging out” with their onscreen friend group.

“What group? They don’t even f–king hang out,” Katie quipped in response. According to Katie, she and Ariana, 38, weren’t focused on creating a false illusion while filming the newest season of the hit Bravo series.

“Truthfully, I love my life, and I’ve been really happy for, I don’t know, the last year. I’ve had some stressful s–t going on, obviously,” she noted. “But I think this new chapter in life and this transition that I’ve made to really design my life and invite new people into my life and embrace friendships that I’ve been really excited and happy to have and feel like I’m really grateful for in my life.”

Kate continued: “Through my healing journey, I kind of come to an agreement with myself with the standard of people I want to have in my life. And if this character doesn’t meet the criteria, I’m just gonna not have that. And yeah, build up boundaries.”

Viewers have watched the Vanderpump Rules crew slowly end up at odds in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. After Sandoval’s split from Ariana in March 2023 due to his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, he initially was on the outs with everyone but Tom Schwartz.

When cameras picked back up, costars including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and James Kennedy changed their tune about filming with Sandoval, 41. As a result, Scheana, 38, and Lala, 33, found themselves publicly defending their decision to interact with Sandoval.

Ariana, meanwhile, stood by her choice not to interact with friends who still spoke with Sandoval.

“It is being made out to be this big dramatic moment but it is literally me just continuing on the path I am on,” she explained during a March episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I have made it very clear that it doesn’t work for me to have mutual friends with Tom Sandoval because I don’t want him to have access to me. I am not giving any ultimatums and I am not telling anybody what to do. But I will be putting my time and energy into friendships where I feel safe.”

While on Nick’s podcast on Tuesday, Katie weighed in on how loyalties shifted in recent months.

“It was confusing because just a few months prior, people had very strong opinions that were very different than what they were saying. And you know what? Fine, change your mind anytime you want,” she said. “It’s your life, it’s your choice, it’s your whatever. For me personally, I usually don’t change my mind about a person or things until I see new information or modified behavior, which there wasn’t.”

Katie noted that she initially saw why her costars started interacting with Sandoval again, adding, “I think they were like, ‘Well, if we’re gonna have to all film together, we gotta do the show.’ I think that was kind of the thing that was happening.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.