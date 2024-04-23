Katrina Law’s dream collaboration includes Cote de Pablo reviving her NCIS character, Ziva David, and working alongside Jessica Knight.

“I think if Ziva came back and we got a good couple of scenes together, I would be beyond stoked,” Law, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that “Tiva,” a.k.a. Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (de Pablo), are her all-time “favorites” from the franchise.

Law, who has played Jessica Knight since 2021, confessed she’d have an “issue with the fangirling” if she filmed with de Pablo, 44.

“I’m sure after a day or two or week [together], I would calm down and then I would be normal,” she teased.

De Pablo portrayed Ziva on the CBS series from 2005 to 2013 before returning for a few season 17 cameos in 2019. During her time on the series, Ziva fell in love with Tony, and the two welcomed a daughter, Tali. (Weatherly, for his part, exited the series in 2016 after 13 seasons.)

While Law hasn’t worked with de Pablo, she has always loved the roles of Ziva and her partner, Tony.

“They’re my favorites. I love watching them interact on the show,” she told Us. “And now that they have a spinoff coming onto Paramount+, I will be there as a fan. Fangirling.”

In February, Paramount+ announced that de Pablo and Weatherly, 55, will be reprising their NCIS roles for a spinoff series focused on their life as a family of three.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with [executive producer] John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” the network said in a press release. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter.”

Law, meanwhile, is focused on the future of her NCIS character, Jessica, as season 21 continues.

“Knight is quirky by herself. She is a badass federal agent who is extremely good at her job. She’s a risk taker. She’s a go-getter,” the actress told Us. “She’s an adrenaline junkie, but she’s also kind of goofy and nerdy at the same time. So I love that combination.”

When it comes to the remainder of the season, Law revealed that fans can expect a fun connection with Gary Cole’s Aldean Parker.

“One of my favorite episodes is actually the season finale for season 21. Jessica Knight gets paired up with Gary Cole’s Parker for the majority of the episode,” she shared. “And getting to work one-on-one with Gary Cole is a dream. He is a magical, precious gem of a human being, an actor, and watching him just effortlessly create these moments and be so grounded that there were times where I’m like, I don’t even see Gary anymore. It was a lesson and something to inspire too.”

Law teased viewers can expect the final few episodes to be “action-packed, heartfelt and thrilling.”

NCIS airs on CBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.