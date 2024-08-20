Kaylor Martin found her voice just in time for the Love Island USA reunion — and we mean more than just screaming “Fawk, Aaron!”

During the special, which started streaming on Peacock Monday, August 19, Kaylor didn’t hold back when Aaron Evans confessed about his Casa Amour fling with Daniela Rivera.

“I lied to Kaylor, straight up. I didn’t tell her the full truth. I put my hands down Daniela’s pants, I kissed her, I snogged her,” Aaron said.

Kaylor (and the cast) was dumbfounded. “What? Why didn’t you tell me this two days ago when I was asking you in our hotel room?” Kaylor said before she went off. “I just saw you the last three f–king days in New York and you haven’t said that to me once. … Why do you keep f–king lying to me? And quit love-bombing me. I cannot believe I wasted my entire f–king summer on you, Aaron. … I never want to speak to you ever again.”

After declaring that Aaron was “disgusting” and a “piece of s–t,” Kaylor asked bestie Lv Walker to switch seats.

“I didn’t have the balls,” Aaron replied when Kaylor asked again why he hadn’t confessed until now.

Kaylor and Aaron were previously able to move past Casa, much to the dismay of viewers at home (and Kaylor’s mom via a lengthy rant on Facebook). They left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend after saying they were in love.

“I’m 22, so I know that I have a lot of time to fall in love, break up, fall in love with another person, hook up with them, kiss a bunch of men and I think that’s so valuable before you do settle down,” Kaylor said on the “Viall Files” podcast in July of her decision to initially give Aaron another shot. “That’s why I’m like, ‘This is a huge risk that I’m taking with Aaron,’ but that’s OK. I’m 22 years old [and] I’m allowed to take these risks.”

Kaylor later watched the episodes and hinted at taking a pause.

“I don’t want to end things because I know what Aaron and I had was true and real, but I feel like I just gave him chance after chance,” she said on the “BFFs” podcast a week later. “It wasn’t even all the Casa [Amor] thing, but it was just more so him not taking accountability like Kordell [Beckham] did, which really hurt. I feel like the least I deserved was the truth and I didn’t receive that.”

The “BFFs” podcast came up at Monday’s reunion, with Aaron accusing Kaylor of “shatting all over him during the podcast” despite his grandfather dying the morning of the taping. While Aaron argued he was going through it emotionally as he mourned (and didn’t want to ruin their recent NYC reunion), Kaylor made it clear she was done.

Following the reunion taping earlier this month, Kaylor declared to onlookers on the streets of New York City that she was “single.”

“I’m realizing my f—king worth,” she added at a cast panel at 92NY on Friday, August 16. “Because when you’re in the villa, you’re in a little bubble. It’s not normal. It was very hard for me being in there. And I did fall in love and what you guys saw was very genuine.”