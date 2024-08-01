Love Island USA star Kaylor Martin is pressing the brakes on her post-show relationship with Aaron Evans now that she had a chance to watch the summer hit.

“We’ve been talking [and] I think he knows how I feel about everything,” Kaylor, 22, said during a joint Wednesday, July 31, appearance on the “BFFs” podcast with Aaron, 27. “I want to take a step back just because, like, now we are in the real world and I am seeing everything.”

Kaylor isn’t ready to call it quits for good but hopes to take their connection “really slow.”

“I don’t want to end things because I know what Aaron and I had was true and real, but I feel like I just gave him chance after chance,” she said. “It wasn’t even all the Casa [Amor] thing but it was just more so him not taking accountability like Kordell [Beckham] did, which really hurt. I feel like the least I deserved was the truth and I didn’t receive that.”

Kaylor and Aaron coupled up on day 1 of Love Island USA season 6, but the Casa twist complicated their dynamic. Aaron had a relationship with bombshell Daniela Ortiz Rivera. Though he didn’t bring her back to the villa, Aaron and Daniela made out outside of challenges, slept in bed together and got very flirty — all of which he didn’t tell Kaylor about.

“[When] I finally got the truth, it still wasn’t the entirety of everything that happened,” Kaylor said, noting she recently had a chance to watch the episodes and fill in the gaps herself. “I just want to take things slow and see what happens. I don’t want to give up on us, but I definitely have my doubts.”

Kaylor further noted that she recently told Aaron she developed “trust issues” from the show.

“I don’t want to be that toxic person in this relationship, so I don’t really know [where this will go],” she added. “I know this wouldn’t happen in the real world, but it still makes me question a lot of things because he was like, ‘I can’t wait to meet your mother’ and [was] saying my mom’s name out of his mouth and then putting his tongue down another girl’s throat.”

Despite Kaylor’s hesitations, Aaron asserted on Wednesday that he’s all-in on their relationship.

“I’m willing to make it work, like, I want it to work as much as possible,” Aaron said, noting that he respects Kaylor’s “valid” feelings. “I wouldn’t have asked her out if I didn’t want that to be the situation. I know it’s going to be a bit difficult at the moment, but I know that we’ll be able to get through it. This is going to be the most difficult part and, in a couple of months’ time, I know we’ll be in a better place.”

British-born Aaron is also planning to move closer to Kaylor, telling the “BFFs” hosts that he’s in the process of applying for an O-visa in the United States and hopes to move to Los Angeles.

“BFFs” cohost Dave Portnoy, however, was skeptical of the relationship panning out in the long run.

“Kaylor, you’re in Pittsburgh [and] he’s in the U.K., what are we even talking about?” Barstool Sports founder Portnoy, 47, quipped before sarcastically adding, “I hope you two lovebirds make it. Fine.”