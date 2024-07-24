Love Island USA star Kaylor Martin loves that boyfriend Aaron Evans allows her to live her life to the fullest, but she “definitely” has a few doubts about whether their romance will last.

“I’m 22, so I know that I have a lot of time to fall in love, break up, fall in love with another person, hook up with them, kiss a bunch of men and I think that’s so valuable before you do settle down,” Kaylor, 22, said during her Wednesday, July 24, appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast. “That’s why I’m like, ‘This is a huge risk that I’m taking with Aaron,’ but that’s OK. I’m 22 years old [and] I’m allowed to take these risks.”

According to Kaylor, taking risks will “help [her] down the line.”

“It’s gonna show me what I do and don’t want in a relationship,” Kaylor said. “It could work out, but I’m 22 years old. The chances of that happening are very slim. … With Aaron, it’s definitely a huge, huge risk that I’m taking and I’m really freaking scared, but we’ll see what happens. I think everything happens for a reason.”

Kaylor met Aaron, 27, inside the Love Island USA villa during season 6, coupling up during the first episode. While their bond seemed unbreakable, fans were shocked by Aaron’s Casa Amor experience when he kissed bombshell Daniela Ortiz Rivera.

Aaron ultimately opted against recoupling with Daniela, 22, who was brought into the villa by Rob Rausch. Kaylor and Aaron reunited but were dumped from the villa ahead of the season finale.

“There were things that I found out [happened] in the villa that he didn’t tell me,” Kaylor claimed on Wednesday, noting she has yet to watch any of the episodes. “I guess, like, he tried to hook up with Daniela in Casa or something along those lines was said? … I think that’s so inappropriate and, like, sexually it’s a whole different level, as well.”

She added, “I don’t want to judge him for being him, but I just feel that the way he was moving in Casa was so disrespectful. … It really f—king sucks, like, it really does.”

Since leaving the villa, British-born Aaron has joined Kaylor in Los Angeles. They haven’t had many deep conversations about feelings since the show wrapped, mostly spending their time sightseeing. Aaron also allegedly has not explained any of his Casa actions to Kaylor, who said that he told her can’t remember certain events. That being said, Kaylor isn’t walking away from Aaron despite criticism from her friends — and her mother.

“It would be very easy for me to be like, ‘OK, Aaron, we’re done. I don’t want to talk to you.’ But I just know that there is something there,” Kaylor said. “I am really scared of getting hurt, but I am really young and I need to experience this. If it blows up in my face, it does, and I’ll learn from it.”