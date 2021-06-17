It’s not all peachy in Orange County! Kelly Dodd revealed that she blames Braunwyn Windham-Burke for getting them fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a carousel of screenshots posted to Instagram on Thursday, June 17, Kelly, 45, slammed Braunwyn, 43, over text after she checked in on her former costar.

“This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS,” Kelly wrote. “Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.”

The Arizona native’s message came after Braunwyn reached out to tell her she hoped she was doing OK.

“I know we’ve been through hell and back but I’m here,” part of Braunwyn’s cut-off message read.

After Kelly sent her response, Braunwyn — whose journey to sobriety recently coincided with the realization that she’s a lesbian — responded to her now-former castmate: “Well I’m still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I’m here.”

In her post’s caption, Kelly continued to share her thoughts about the mother-of-seven.

“I can’t believe this Braunwyn has the audacity to text me !! She went on a podcast … She said she was fired from the show because we all didn’t like her because she’s gay. Not because she’s a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like s—t and made no effort to be friends with us,” she wrote. “Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she’s a terrible mother. Not because she’s a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f—king nut job classic narcissist!”

The former Housewives’ exits were announced earlier this week. According to reports, Bravo decided not to renew Braunwyn, Kelly and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas‘ contracts. Heather Dubrow, who was originally on the show from 2012 to 2016, will return in their place.

“I had a great five years on RHOC. I will miss working with the ladies and the crews from Evolution and I want to thank Bravo for all the opportunities they gave me,” Kelly said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 16. “If it weren’t for the show, I’d never have found my husband [Rick Leventhal], the greatest love of my life and for that I’m eternally grateful. I’m also so thankful for the many thousands of fans who’ve shown me love and support since the news broke.”

The former Positive Beverage partner previously stated she would quit the show if Braunwyn returned.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn. I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way, and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic,” Kelly said in a January Instagram Live. “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless,” she shared at the time. “I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

While Braunwyn has stayed quiet on social media following her exit and Kelly’s recent posts, she did offer some insight into her thoughts on leaving the show.

“I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year,” she said in a statement to People on Wednesday. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.”