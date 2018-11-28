Showing gratitude to her supporters. Kelly Dodd thanked a fan who called her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson a “nut job.”

The 43-year-old reality star posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, November 27, about a skin-tightening treatment she received. In the comments section, one fan wrote: “I know this hasn’t got anything to do with the video. @rhoc_kellyddodd I just watched the reunion and Vicki is a nut job like wacko. #teamkelly.”

Kelly swiftly replied, “hahaha thanks.”

The former friends’ feud began in season 13 when Kelly believed Vicki set up her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, with a new woman. The 56-year-old Bravo personality claimed she was not responsible. However, she said she did accompany the pair on some double dates.

Vicki then suggested during part 1 of the season 13 reunion that Kelly used cocaine, which only made matters worse.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” the season 11 addition told a fan on Instagram on November 20, hinting that she would not return for season 14 of the Bravo series.

She added: “They [are] running that show to the ground and hurting people’s reputation and my brand!! They can have her I’m out! I don’t need this s—t!”

Vicki, who also accused Kelly of not spending enough time with her daughter, Jolie, addressed the drama on Instagram on Monday, November 26. “It’s really sad,” she wrote. “When she needs a friend to help her I’ll be there for her.”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

