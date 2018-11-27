Holding out hope? Things between Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd seem to be getting worse by the day, but the self-proclaimed OG of the O.C. says she’ll always be there for her former bestie.

“It’s really sad. When she needs a friend to help her I’ll be there for her,” the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Orange Countystar replied to a fan who commented about Kelly, 43, on Vicki’s Monday, November 26, Instagram post.

Things between Vicki and Kelly turned sour after the latter accused the Coto Insurance founder of setting up her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, with a new woman during season 13 of the Bravo series. While Vicki denied playing matchmaker, she did admit to going on double dates with Michael and his then-girlfriend.

The feud between the two women intensified after Vicki accused Kelly of doing cocaine and not spending enough time with her daughter, Jolie, during part 1 of the RHOC reunion. After the Sunday, November 25, episode aired, Kelly reportedly took to her Instagram Story with Jolie to slam Vicki.

“I never have my daughter watch the show but she is watching today,” Kelly said on Sunday night, per Radar Online. “Am I with you? I was with her for two weeks today.”

According to the outlet, Jolie then said, “It’s kind of really rude, Vicki. No offense but you’re kind of a bitch.”

Vicki reportedly responded to the diss in another Instagram comment to a fan, writing, “The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Earlier this month, Kelly claimed she would not return to RHOC for season 14 if Vicki was a part of the show.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” Kelly wrote on November 20 via Instagram. “They [are] running that show to the ground and hurting people’s reputation and my brand !!”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

