Kelsey Anderson is “tired” of fan comments about fiancé Joey Graziadei’s relationship with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson.

“So many people are like, ‘Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?’ And honestly, I don’t know, maybe because it’s her job,” Kelsey, 26, shared in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, September 19. “Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance. I don’t know, that’s my understanding of it.”

Kelsey went on to say that a lot of comments say she is “so strong” for watching Joey and Jenna, 30, dance together.

“Let’s do a little recap here. Do y’all remember how Joey and I met? We met on The Bachelor. He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me and I won the Super Bowl ring,” Kelsey continued. “I have to have a certain level of security to go through all that. Joey and I [are] still together and strong after a year of all that craziness.”

Kelsey said that Joey gives her the “security” and “reassurance” that she deserves in their relationship.

“We are all good in the hood. If I can survive that, I can survive watching him dance with a married woman with a cute little baby boy,” she concluded. “Crushing it. I am very proud of Joey, I think that everyone should be. He is killing it. I don’t know if y’all saw those hips on Tuesday but you’ll see them again this next Tuesday and remember to vote for Joey.”

Kelsey and Joey got engaged during the season finale of season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. His partner, Jenna, is married to fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy and they share son Rome, 20 months.

Jenna even reacted to Kelsey’s video with a message of support. “That’s my girl right there,” the dancer wrote.

Us Weekly even got exclusive insight into Joey and Jenna’s DWTS partnership following the season 33 premiere on Tuesday, September 17. The pair performed a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In the Country” by Tyler Hubbard — and Joey bared his abs to the crowd.

“I’m going to take full credit for this,” Jenna said. “This is Dancing With the Stars. It’s over the top, he’s wearing rhinestones. Like, we need to just play to our audience, and they love that.”

DWTS has been known to be hard for some couples, especially coming off The Bachelor franchise. Us Weekly previously asked Charity Lawson, who appeared on season 32 of DWTS after getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko on season 20 of The Bachelorette, advice for Kelsey.

“So honestly for Kelsey, like, just trying to find those moments to connect with Joey as much as possible,” she said. “I would just tell her not to read too much into it. Be a supportive partner.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.