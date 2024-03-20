Kelsey Toussant worked on The Bachelor franchise before competing for Joey Graziadei’s heart on the show.

“I have a little bit of a surprise or a secret, I don’t know what it is, but the Women Tell All was actually a full-circle moment for me because I used to work on the show,” Kelsey, 32, said in a Tuesday, March 19, TikTok video. “Being up there and being on the other side was honestly crazy. Life is different and it’s honestly wild.”

Kelsey then shared a photo from her time working for ABC, in which she stood next to host Jesse Palmer on the Men Tell All stage. Kelsey and Jesse, 45, pretended to engage in conversation while dressed in casual clothes.

According to her TikTok caption, Kelsey was tapped as “Charity [Lawson]’s stand-in” during her season 20 in 2023. Fans first met Joey, now 28, on Charity’s season, where he ultimately finished as runner-up behind her now-fiancé, Dotun Olubeko.

Related: 4 Theories About Joey Graziadei's 'Unprecedented' Ending of 'The Bachelor' ﻿ How does Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor end? Us Weekly has some (unfounded and possibly unhinged) theories to share. Before season 28 of The Bachelor started airing, Jesse Palmer teased that “what happens in the end is an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history.” While the franchise uses words like shocking, dramatic, emotional, […]

Joey was then cast as the next lead of The Bachelor, and Kelsey was enlisted as one of his contestants. Her official Bachelor Nation bio did not list her past with Charity and the show, only calling her an actress.

“Kelsey T. is the kind of woman who radiates joy and ambition everywhere she goes. She describes herself as understanding, adventurous, and ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Joey,” her bio reads. “Kelsey T. has had multiple long-term relationships and was engaged to her ex. She says she knows she is ‘ready to fall in love again’ and wants a man who will appreciate the thoughtfulness she brings to their relationship.”

Joey ultimately sent Kelsey home during week 7 ahead of hometowns, and she returned for the WTA special, which aired on Monday, March 18.

Related: Meet the Women Competing for Joey Graziadei’s Heart on Bachelor Season 28 Joey Graziadei is gearing up for his journey to find love. A month before the tennis player’s season of The Bachelor is set to premiere, ABC released a full list of the women who will be competing for Joey’s heart. Joey was named the Bachelor after he finished as the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season […]

Joey, meanwhile, is down to his final two women: Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

“I can’t even tell you if there was a choice,” Joey joked to Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “But it’s always like I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get back to being Joey again. Joey the Bachelor has been so fun, but this is a lot — it’s a lot to go through.”

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

He continued, “It’s a lot to take in from time to time, and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there, whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories, I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest. And I can kind of know and have whatever it was be coming out and then we can just kind of move forward.”

The Bachelor finale airs on ABC Monday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET.