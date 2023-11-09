Kendall Jenner still can’t keep up in the kitchen.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 9, Kendall, 28, celebrated the birth of her new horse with a small party. Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in attendance as Kendall rang in the new arrival to her family.

It didn’t take longfor Kendall to run into a problem after blowing out the candle on her cake.

“Is this carrot cake? Because I actually want some,” she said before looking for a utensil. “What knife should I [use]? Like is this the proper knife? I don’t want to use the wrong thing to cut.”

Kris, 68, initially pointed out that Kendall grabbed “a spatula” instead of a knife. Khloé, 39, corrected both her mother and sister, saying, “That’s an icing tool. That’s how you ice a cake.”

Kendall quickly ran into a new problem after selecting a knife. “That was harder to cut than it should have been,” she noted. “What did I do wrong guys? It won’t come out. Oh, I was picking it up too low.”

Khloé joked about Kendall’s culinary woes in a confessional, saying, “Kendall, clearly the kitchen is not your safe space. She’s not a good food cutter.”

Kendall’s skills in the kitchen have been a topic of conversation since season 1 of The Kardashians when she now-infamously cut a cucumber incorrectly.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” she recalled during a press event in June 2022. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

According to Khloé, Kendall was actually upset by how the scene blew up on social media.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video]. I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair,'” Khloé said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast at the time. “You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

Earlier this season, Kendall insisted she wasn’t bothered by the viral moment. “By the way guys, I cut that cucumber safely. For anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber, it was sliced. It was cut. People really think it is a diss now,” she said in a September episode. “You think that you are offending me? Because you are not. Who gives a s—t?”

Kendall concluded: “If that’s the only bad thing you have to say about me then keep it going. That’s the last thing I will say about this f—king cucumber thing.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.