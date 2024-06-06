Your account
Kendall Jenner Thinks Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Was Flirting With Mom Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Gerry Turner, Kris Jenner. Amy Sussman/Getty Images ; ABC/Brian Bowen Smith ; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor and Kardashians crossover is the gift that keeps on going.

During the post-credits scene from the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were asked about Gerry Turner‘s intentions, with a producer asking Kendall, 28, whether she thought Gerry, 71, was “flirting” with her mom.

“Yes. He was commenting on her smile, her eyes and her energy,” Kendall responded. “I was like, ‘I think we should leave.'”

Kris, for her part, told the cameras: “Hey Gerry, I got a boyfriend, OK?”

The momager has been publicly dating Corey, 43, since 2014. During Thursday’s episode, Gerry visited Kris and Kendall as they watched a new episode of The Golden Bachelor. (Season 5 of The Kardashians filmed in fall 2023 when The Golden Bachelor was airing. The series came to an end in November 2023 as viewers watched Gerry propose to Theresa Nist.)

After Gerry and Theresa, 70, found love on the show, they tied the knot earlier this year in a televised wedding ceremony. Just three months later, they announced their divorce.

Back on The Kardashians, Kris made it clear she was rooting for Gerry.

“We are just so happy that you’re here. And my prayer for you is that I hope that you found happiness and some love in your life,” she said in a toast. “It is very interesting that people over the age of 50 actually have a dating life or want to find love again. I think that is super sweet and relatable to someone my age. I think it gives women of a certain age a lot of hope.”

Kris also attempted to use the dinner as a way to get spoilers out of Gerry — who wouldn’t budge. Kendall was able to get answers regardless as she saw Theresa’s name multiple times in Gerry’s call log.

“So something I have been keeping to myself and it is very hard is that I saw things I shouldn’t have seen,” Kendall revealed on Thursday. “I saw his phone and he called her, like, five times.”

While Kendall was freaking out, Kris and Gerry were in the kitchen discussing hearing aids.

“I think the message of The Golden Bachelor is that everybody loves love,” Kris concluded on the show. “You never stop looking for that dream of being in love and wanting to spend your life with someone.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

