Khloé Kardashian revealed she would have tried Ozempic if it was available when she was on her weight loss journey.

During the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, was excited to unveil her partnership with activewear company Fabletics. The new opportunity got Khloé thinking about her ups and downs while trying to shed some pounds.

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing,” Khloé told the cameras. “I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change.”

Khloé detailed her current approach to working out and eating healthy.

“I do circuit training with cardio intervals. I’m always spiking my heart rate up and down. For a shoot like that where I know I am going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder,” she explained. “And then I always celebrate with a full large pizza. Just cheese. I am a kid’s menu type of girl. But life is about balance.”

It was important for Khloé that others take away one lesson from her experience, adding, “I really want to encourage healthiness. I am not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active and I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

The reality star rose to stardom after appearing on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. Life in the public eye didn’t always come easy for Khloé, who has candidly discussed how she struggled with her body image.

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she discussed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

Khloé also used the opportunity to address her history with plastic surgery.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” she added at the time. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'”

Khloé concluded: “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.