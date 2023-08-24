Khloé Kardashian is clapping back — again — after a fan accused her of promoting a negative body image.

“[I] used to love you so much Chloe [sic] wish you would’ve [never] changed your face. You’re beautiful just the way you are I’m kind of getting sick of you all giving young girls, bad body images,” the commenter wrote on Kardashian’s Wednesday, August 23, selfie shots of her and mom Kris Jenner. “Beauties [sic] on the inside, superficial’s on the out. 🙄.”

Kardashian, 39, retorted that the social media user should “ please focus on the inside.”

“Don’t be concerned about the out. You said it yourself. So focus on what matters to you,” Kardashian added. “Btw, I don’t think judging others is so healthy for your inside … Just saying 🤍 Have a beautiful evening 🙏🏽.”

Since the beginning of her reality TV career, Kardashian has never been one to shy away from responding to haters. Earlier this week, she reacted to a follower who seemingly made fun of her and sister Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows in an Instagram comment.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” Khloé replied in the comments section of her Tuesday, August 24, Instagram post, which showed off her curves and icy blonde locks. “That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋 that’s why we have so many flavors.”

Khloé ended her message by shading the commenter. “Not everyone has the same taste,” she wrote. “Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Despite Khloé’s defensive responses, younger sister Kylie Jenner has acknowledged that the family’s “influence” and “power” has made an impact on today’s societal beauty standards.

“I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [themselves],” Kylie, 26, told her sisters on a July episode of The Kardashians. “I went through that stage too and I feel like I am in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you.”

Khloé, for her part, confessed that she gets her insecurities “from other people” — including her mom.

“Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose, if I would ever think I needed a nose job?” Khloé — who admitted in 2021 that she underwent rhinoplasty — revealed.

Kylie, for her part, said that her family’s constant criticism of her ears as a child “f—ked me up.”