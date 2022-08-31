Clapback queen. For all the times the Kardashian-Jenner family has ignored their critics, they have called them out just as much — especially Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a long history of feuding with celebs, but she’s also not afraid to hit back at trolls who have called her out online — and she’s never been one to hold back in her replies.

In August 2022 alone, Jenner made headline after headline for her social media slams. All in the same month, she refuted a beauty guru’s claims that she “gaslighted” Kylie Cosmetics consumers, told a hater to “go off” after they commented on her lips and called out a TikTok user for criticizing her relatability.

In particular, the Kardashians star — like her sisters — has no tolerance for body-shaming, with the majority of her responses being to trolls who’ve come for her appearance.

In April 2020, after an Instagram fan account shared a throwback photo of Jenner from 2017, the reality star — who gave birth to her first child with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, in February 2018 — reacted to fans comparing her pre-pregnancy body to what she looked like at the time.

“I birthed a baby,” the E! alum (who also welcomed a son in February 2022 with the rapper) replied in the comments section in response to the body-shaming remarks, including those claiming she looked “better” before becoming a mom.

That same month, Jenner had words for a fan who had something to say about her hair. “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair,” the user replied in the comments section of one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram videos, which depicted her attempting to carry a fussy Stormi inside the house.

“I know bitch it’s been a long day,” Jenner responded.

One month prior, in March 2020, the Kylie Skin creator defended herself — and her feet — when haters pointed out her “small toe” in an Instagram upload.

“OK, so everyone wants to come for my f—king toes. By the way, I have cute ass feet,” she clapped back in an Instagram video of her own. “And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There’s nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Jenner’s most heated clapbacks over the years: