Preparing herself. Khloé Kardashian warned fans about the impact of the Sunday, November 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will feature her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Kardashian, 34, tweeted hours before the episode was set to air.

She continued: “To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every [trial], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.”

The reality star chose to look at the silver lining of her situation. “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she wrote.

Kardashian concluded with a message of hope for her fans. “Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary,” she tweeted. “Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.”

When one fan tweeted that she “wouldn’t be mad” if the Revenge Body host skipped live tweeting the episode, she replied: “I will see how much I can handle. This goes for tonight AND next week.”

Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, whom the couple welcomed in April.

While the pair stuck together through the infidelity, a source revealed to Us Weekly in October, “Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while. Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

The insider added: “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

Furthermore, another source told Us earlier this week that Kardashian “will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore.”

